CU Church hosts Christmas experience

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are looking for something to do with your family this week, CU Church is hosting a Christmas experience at Hudson Farm.

Organizers say its a safe way to spread Christmas cheer. Not just safe from COVID-19, but safe for people who might not be comfortable inside a church.

It’s been a while since some churches have had traditional in-person events, but CU Church wanted to do just that.

“I think people need a space where they can just let their hair down so to speak and really just be in the festivities of the season,” said Pastor Valena Claiborne.

Claiborne said having an in-person Christmas experience outdoors may be more approachable for some people.

“For folks that don’t feel comfortable going into a church this is a different avenue where you can do that and still celebrate the season,” Claiborne said.

For Pastor Jason Epperson, he believes after the death and sickness experienced in the last two years, now is the time to share the Christmas message.

“We’re so excited to celebrate with our friends and family and people from the community outside in a safe environment,” Epperson said.

“Its a great event to see people you know and meet people a whole bunch of people that you don’t know seeing kiddos dressed up in their coats and hats learning about Jesus,” said CU Church member Jeslyn Roat.

The Christmas experience includes a nativity scene with live animals, cookies and hot chocolate. There is a specific hour slot for immunocompromised people so they can come and enjoy the experience safely. Masks are required.

The experience will be open on Dec. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m., with the first hour reserved for immunocompromised individuals, and on Dec. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m.