URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Labor Day is considered the unofficial end of summer and that was the case at Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center on Monday.

The aquatic center was open for one last day before closing for the winter. The pool’s manager said Monday was busier than usual, with an estimated 500 to 1,000 people being present.

“This year, we were getting more steady progress, more people were tending to come in,” said Manager Alex Higgs. “We had safer precautions and all that. I just think that overall we were a little busier.”

2022 was the second season since the pandemic started that the aquatic center was open. Higgs said they were able to maintain nine lifeguards every day, which he attributed to the working conditions at the facility.