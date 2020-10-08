Crystal Lake adds renovations

Crystal Lake Park has made some renovations. They’ve installed a new set of games right next to the park pavilion. There are concrete sandbags as well as new granite chessboards. Urbana Park District’s Mark Schultz said this adds variety to the park.

“The renovations give people more of an opportunity to go outside and be in the park,” Schultz said. “whether they wish to be active with the court or on the jogging paths, or just want to be able to relax and play these laid back games.”

Next, the park is planning on expanding Broadway Ave, and making into a multi-use pathway.