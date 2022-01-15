Crunchwraps & Snackwraps: Cooking Up A Storm with Meteorologist Jacob Dickey

Sometimes I’m just craving a little Tex-Mex, or I need a fast and easy way to get a healthy meal done and to-go! Here’s my Crunchwrap recipe and my quick-and-easy snackwrap idea that the whole family will love!
Ingredients:
Burrito sized tortillas
1 lb cooked, cut chicken breast bites
BBQ Sauce (your favorite)
1 medium onion, sliced/diced
Tostadas
Diced Tomatoes
Sliced Peppers
Diced/Sliced Onion
Shredded Cheese
Diced Lettuce
Canned corn
Guacamole/Avocadoes, mashed
Directions:
- Prepare all your ingredients to use for your crunchwrap. Check the tips/hints for more ideas for ingredients.
- Crunchwrap assembly: layer in order on top of a large tortilla. BBQ Sauce, chicken, cheese, tostada, veggies (onion, tomato, lettuce, corn), avocado/guacamole.
- Use a small tortilla or cut out a circle from a large tortilla slightly bigger than the size of the tostada, and lay on top.
- Fold your edges of the large tortilla on the bottom over the top of the small tortilla you just added. Use a hexagon shape fold to help you fold it neatly.
- Place your wrap(s) on a nonstick pan with some oil over low/medium heat. Cook for a few minutes on each side until the exterior is firm, golden brown and has some crunch on it.
- Serve with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, nacho cheese and/or cilantro.
Tips/Hints:
- When applying the BBQ sauce, only add enough to barely coat the tortilla (1/2 tbsp), and use a spoon to spread it around. Too much and you’ll make the tortilla soggy.
- If adding sauce or salsa in your burrito, add it close to the middle to help your tortilla from becoming soggy. You can also add it at the end after cooking on top.
- Be careful to not overstuff the wrap. You don’t need a lot of each ingredient. Still, it will also be a challenge to fold and some leakage may happen. Don’t worry if it does.
- You can be creative and add whatever other ingredients you want.
- If you don’t have time for a Crunchwrap, you can also cut a tortilla from the center to the edge (the radius) and fold it up. Check the 2nd video above for some ideas on what to do.