Cruisin’ ‘cuz of corona

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Who knew some “Boomers” were social distancing way ahead of their time? Residents brought back a tradition dating back to the 60s: cruising Main Street.

A Facebook post, made as a joke, was taken seriously by a lot of people who experiencing intense cabin fever. The first corona-inspired cruise night was Friday, April 3. It was such a success, drivers took to the town square again this weekend.







There’s even a Facebook page dedicated to the event now: Farmer City Cruise Nights. People say it gives them something to look forward to every week after being stuck at home with not much to do.