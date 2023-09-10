MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — Central Illinois is ready for fall, many pumpkin patches and apple orchards are opening their doors. On Saturday, Crowley Pumpkins opened theirs.

The family-run farm has thousands of pumpkins. Julie Crowley, one of the co-owners, said they stopped counting after 4,000. It’s not just the classic orange ones you typically think of. They also have many yellow and white ones.

This is the farm’s 16th season open. Crowley said running a farm like this one never gets old. Her favorite part is seeing all the people.

“I like talking to the people and seeing the people and seeing their faces,” she said. “Especially the little kids when they find the perfect pumpkin. What’s really funny is…everybody’s different. So what I think is the perfect pumpkin is round and versus what they think is the perfect pumpkin might be tall and skinny.”

The farm also has mums, photo ops and a petting zoo. They’re open on Saturdays throughout the fall season. For more details, visit their Facebook page.