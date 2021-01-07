Railroad gates being installed at site of deadly crashes

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — If you drive on Homer Lake Road, you’ll notice crews at work. The state is installing crossing arms at the railroad tracks just south of town. That’s the same spot where Savannah Day was killed more than two years ago. Her mother, Gloria, has been working on this for more than a year and did it because she wanted to save other families from suffering the same loss she did.

“I’ve had almost every emotion already this morning. I went from crying to shock to now I’m all excited and happy,” said Day. “My daughter’s not the first one, but hopefully she’ll be the last.”

Three people have lost their lives in that spot since 1979. Day has been working with the state to make this happen. “Now it looks like we did enough talking, and things are getting done.”

Day said the changes were long overdue because blinking lights just aren’t always enough to warn drivers of a train. In Savannah’s case, the sunset likely blocked her view. “The sun was just right above the trees, and she just couldn’t see because once you see that, you can’t see the lights. It’s very dim.” But she feels it shouldn’t stop here. “Every crossing in the United States should have one. Not just even Illinois.”

Illinois Rail Safety Manager Brian Vercruysse said they’re working on adding a lot of these throughout the state.

“The primary goal is to get the heavy ones first. Higher volumes, higher train speeds, more possibility for greater impact,” he explained. “The thought process really to us is a physical barrier provides a better degree of safety and warning.”

While Day wished it never would have come to this, she thinks Savannah is looking down with pride.

“It makes me feel like my daughter mattered now, and I’m just so excited,” Day said. “She would be happy that this isn’t going to happen again. I know she would be truly grateful.”

The agreement to install the gates was finalized in July 2020. That’s a little over two years after Savannah was killed. The state had a timeline of finishing them before August 2021. The gates should be finished by next week.