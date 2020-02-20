Cross county car chase ends w/2 teens accused of stealing car & gun

Breaking News
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two teenagers are accused of stealing a vehicle and being in possession of a stolen weapon.

19-year old Devlon Miles, of Champaign, and 18-year old Veaon Hunt, of Urbana, were arrested Tuesday and are being held on $100,000 bond each.

Video from the St. Joseph Information and Community Events page shows a police chase involving multiple squad cars. Authorities say Vermilion County officials warned Champaign County law enforcement they were pursuing a stolen vehicle across county lines.

Miles is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card. Hunt is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

