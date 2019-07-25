Crop success still uncertain with recent weather

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — For months, rain has been hurting farmers this year. Since the fields are now dry and planted, their struggle is not over. One farmer says his crops are still about two weeks behind and he’s not the only one.

The USDA says, as of last week, the condition of only 5% of soybean and 4% of corn crops were rated excellent. But, they’re seeing about 40% good and fair condition ratings overall.

But, farmers in Champaign County still worry what they might get when fall rolls around. He says August is a critical month for crops. If it’s as hot and dry as the last few weeks, their yields might not be as good.