Critical help just a phone call away

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People feeling stressed or anxious during the historic, global COVID-19 pandemic can call for emotional support. The free hotline will help people undergoing any kind of mental health crisis.
Memorial Behavioral Health has trained mental health professional available to answer the hotline seven days a week for the foreseeable future. Anyone can call.
If callers need services beyond their initial call, they will be directed to other providers at MBH with telehealth and phone appointments.
Memorial Behavioral Health
(217) 588 – 5509
Daily: 8 am – 8 pm
24 hours per day:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
(800) 273 – 8255
(800) 273 – TALK
National Crisis Text Line
741741