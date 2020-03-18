Critical help just a phone call away

Medical personnel wait for motorists to pull up for COVID-19 coronavirus testing facility at Glen Island Park, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New Rochelle, N.Y. State officials have set up a “containment area” in the New York City suburb, where schools and houses of worship are closed within a 1-mile radius of a point near a synagogue where an infected person with coronavirus had attended events. State officials stress it is not a lockdown. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People feeling stressed or anxious during the historic, global COVID-19 pandemic can call for emotional support. The free hotline will help people undergoing any kind of mental health crisis.

Memorial Behavioral Health has trained mental health professional available to answer the hotline seven days a week for the foreseeable future. Anyone can call.

If callers need services beyond their initial call, they will be directed to other providers at MBH with telehealth and phone appointments.

Memorial Behavioral Health

(217) 588 – 5509

Daily: 8 am – 8 pm

24 hours per day:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

(800) 273 – 8255

(800) 273 – TALK

National Crisis Text Line

741741