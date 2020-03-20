Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Crisis Nursery still supporting families but could use help

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crisis nursery_-6942250033050664475

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Crisis Nursery is limiting its services to those at the highest level of crises. Leaders say their priority is to support families whose children are at risk of immediate harm as a result of domestic violence, homelessness or extreme parental stress.

  • crisis nursery_1513722166866.jpg.jpg
  • crisis nursery_1485297662768.jpg
  • 2018 Crisis Nursery Children's Holiday Shop

The organization still seeks continued community support with donations of items on its Wish List. Leaders ask people to consider donating what they might have spent on a weeknight out or a morning cup of coffee. They say every dollar counts especially during times of hardship for all. Staff can always be reached 24/7.

For more information, click here.

Crisis Nursery
(217) 337 – 2730

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.