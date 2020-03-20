Crisis Nursery still supporting families but could use help

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Crisis Nursery is limiting its services to those at the highest level of crises. Leaders say their priority is to support families whose children are at risk of immediate harm as a result of domestic violence, homelessness or extreme parental stress.











The organization still seeks continued community support with donations of items on its Wish List. Leaders ask people to consider donating what they might have spent on a weeknight out or a morning cup of coffee. They say every dollar counts especially during times of hardship for all. Staff can always be reached 24/7.

For more information, click here.

Crisis Nursery

(217) 337 – 2730