CRIS providing Food boxes to seniors

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- It’s harder for seniors to go grocery shopping during the pandemic. The CRIS healthy aging center plans to hand out FEMA food packages to help. The center usually hands out food at their meal sites, but they haven’t due to health guidelines.



Food boxes are currently only available in Vermilion County locations. If boxes are needed in the Champaign County area, they will send some to their Urbana location for pickup. The food packs will provide five days of meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

CEO Amy Brown understands the help this offers to seniors.

“It’s more difficult for some older adults to get out and go shopping,” said Brown. “This is food that is pantry food you know pantry food is heavy, and so sometimes it’s difficult to get as many groceries as you need to carry them in putting them away so were and so were just doing all that we can to help.”

To register for a box you must call the location you wish to pick food up from. For more information on how you can receive a box you can go to their website.