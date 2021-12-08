Crime Stoppers warns of unattended car thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is warning people of an increase in car thefts and burglaries in part because of the cold weather.

As the weather turns colder, drivers are turning on their cars to warm up the engine or the interior before driving off, but are leaving the cars unattended in the driveway and at gas stations. Doing so makes a car an easy target for criminals, who can easily jump in and drive away.

Crime Stoppers recommends that drivers stay with their cars as they warm up, use remote start features or turn the car off and lock it if drivers must leave it unattended.

Anyone who has information about a car theft or any other crime can submit an anonymous tip by calling 217-788-8427, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2500 in cash.