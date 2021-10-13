Crime Stoppers: Two people robbed at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information about two armed robberies related to sales on Facebook Marketplace.

Officials said the incidents took place on September 28 and October 7 in between 9 and 10 p.m. In both incidents, the victims were asked to meet at an apartment on Vine Street. When the victims arrived at the location, two men approached and robbed them at gunpoint. They took the victims’ cell phones and cash. The suspects were reported to wear masks and dark-colored hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information about these incidents can anonymously call Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427, submit a tip online or use the P3 app. If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.