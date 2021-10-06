Crime Stoppers set $25K goal

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County Crime Stoppers recently reported one of its best months in years.

The board approved $4,000 in cash rewards to anonymous tipsters, but it’s important to note that money is solely funded by donations, and the group could use your help.

A Go-Fund-Me account has been set up with a $25,000 goal.

So far, donors have contributed $280.

Crime Stoppers President John Hecker said Crime Stoppers has a goal to increase reward amounts for tipsters, as an incentive to encourage more people to come forward and report anonymous information.

If you’d like to contribute to this cause, you click here and make a donation.

If you’d like to make an anonymous tip to reduce crime in your community, you can open the camera app on your phone, point it at this flow code; and that should direct you to the Crime Stoppers’ website.

All tips remain completely anonymous and cash rewards are given to ensure tipsters’ anonymity.