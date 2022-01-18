Crime Stoppers seeks public’s help finding burglary suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a burglary.

According to police, on Jan. 6, two suspects broke into an ATM at Central Illinois Bank located at 2913 West Kirby Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.. Police said the offenders were driving a stolen maroon/silver Ford F350 pickup truck and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Surveillance video captured the suspects at the ATM. They appeared to be two men wearing hoods, masks and gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked for their name and will receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.