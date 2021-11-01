Crime Stoppers seeks information on weather research equipment thefts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are looking for information regarding several incidents of weather research sensors and equipment stolen from research stations.

Police said since December 2019, the University of Illinois has reported at least 14 incidents of theft occurring at weather research stations throughout central Illinois. As of September 2021, nearly $50,000 of sensors, gauges and scientific data collection equipment was taken during the thefts.

