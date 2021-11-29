Crime Stoppers seeks information on shooting suspect

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a shooting on November 15.

Police said at around 9:15 p.m., they were dispatched to an area on Matthews Avenue in response to a reported shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they learned the victims were sitting in a parked car when the occupants of another car drove by and fired shots at them. The suspect was reported to flee the scene right after, traveling south on Matthews Avenue, west on Beardsley Avenue, north on Romine Street and back west on Bradley Avenue.

Officers said they found several spent handguns and .223 caliber shell casings at the scene.

The car that the suspect used was described as a white sedan, possibly a two-door, according to police.

Officers are asking businesses or citizens in the involved neighborhood with surveillance cameras to review the footage for any suspicious persons or vehicles captured in the area either during, before or after the incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service that is not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.