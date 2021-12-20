Crime Stoppers seeks information of shooting incident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a shooting that happened on Nov. 12.

Champaign Police said they were dispatched to Oakwood Trace Apartments on Third Street at around 9 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers learned that several apartments had been struck by gunfire and numerous spent shell casings were located. A short time later, a 40-year-old woman arrived at Carle Hospital with a single gunshot wound.

Anyone with any information regarding this can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.