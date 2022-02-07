Crime Stoppers seeks information of retail theft

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a retail theft that happened at a Walmart on Jan. 25.

According to Urbana Police, they were dispatched to 100 South High Cross Road at around 6:15 p.m.. When they arrived on scene, they learned that a man had selected merchandise totaling just under $600 and left the store without paying for the items. He was seen leaving the parking lot in a white sedan. The suspect was described as a heavyset man, between 25 and 35 years old.

He was last seen wearing a black stocking cap and gray jacket.

Anyone with more information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service that is not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.