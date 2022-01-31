Crime Stoppers seeks information of catalytic converter thefts

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding catalytic converter thefts.

Since Jan. 2021, approximately 288 catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles at numerous locations throughout the Champaign County area.

Champaign Police said a suspect vehicle and two suspects were captured on surveillance video at more than one location. The vehicle appeared to be a dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows and black rims.

According to officers, one suspect was wearing a black winter hat, blue puffy jacket and black pants. The second suspect was wearing a black winter hat or ski mask and all dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party

answering service. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.