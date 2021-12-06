Crime Stoppers seeks information of burglary suspects

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a burglary.

According to police, between around 10:30 p.m. on November 15 and 12:49 a.m. on November 16, two men entered CU Under Construction. Surveillance cameras captured the men stealing numerous tools and other miscellaneous items.

Police said one suspect appeared to wear a white hoodie and have a goatee and short hair. The second suspect appeared to wear a gray shirt and have short hair. The suspects were described to have driven a Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup truck. They left the business northbound on County Road 1200 East.

Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.