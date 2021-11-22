Crime Stoppers seeks information of burglary suspect

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a burglary.

On November 5, at around 9:40 a.m., police were dispatched to Colonial Liquor on Maplewood Drive for a reported burglary.

When officers arrived, they found entry had been forced through the business’s front window and an ATM had been removed.

Video surveillance from within the building showed the suspect entered the business wearing a dark hoodie, light-colored pants and dark shoes.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.