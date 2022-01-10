Crime Stoppers seeks information of armed robbery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking support from the public to collect more information about an armed robbery that happened on December 10.

According to officers, at around 7:50 p.m., an unknown offender entered the Family Dollar on North Market Street and brandished a firearm. It was reported that the offender held the gun to an employee’s side and demanded money from the cash register. The offender left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the suspect was described as a black male, 5’6” to 5’7” tall and 100-120 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask, blue surgical mask and all-black clothing. The suspect had three tattoos on his face: one in the center of his forehead and one on each side of his eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.