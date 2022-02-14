CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s assistance regarding recent burglaries.

According to police, an unknown suspect entered Winston’s Old Bank on David Street in Sidney at around 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 6. They said the suspect broke into the gaming/gambling machines and stole the cash from within the machines. The suspect left the business in a dark-colored vehicle.

Officers also said three unknown suspects entered Boochies Slots and Video Poker on Randolph Street in Champaign at around 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 10. The suspects broke into several video gaming machines and an ATM, causing over $3,000 in damage to the machines. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators seek the public’s assistance in identifying the subject captured on video from Winston’s Old Bank in Sidney. It is unknown if the burglaries are related.

Anyone with information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.