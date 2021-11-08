Crime Stoppers seeks assistance to identify armed robbery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an armed robbery.

According to police officers, on October 31, at around 9:56 p.m., they received a report about a robbery at the Family Dollar store on Market Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a man walked in, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. He was reported to leave the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police said the suspect was described as a white man, 5’9” tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, black stocking cap, black coat, black hooded sweatshirt and tan/khaki pants. The suspect is believed to escape in a maroon SUV.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the subject who was captured on video. If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.