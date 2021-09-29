Crime Stoppers seeking information about armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about an armed robbery that happened in Springfield earlier this month.

According to police, the Coldstone Creamery at 124 South 6th St. was robbed on Sunday, Sept. 5. at 10:55 p.m. The suspect walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money from the employee working at the time. The suspect fled south on foot after the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, 40 to 50 years old, 5’5” to 5’7” and having a deep voice. He was wearing a black hat, a black shirt with a design on the front, black pants and white shoes during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on their website or use the P3 app on any mobile device.

Tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2500.