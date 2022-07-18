CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a thief.

Police say he stole cigarettes and liquor from a Circle K.

Authorities say the man approached the counter with those items, and then he asked for more items to distract the employee.

That’s when he left.

Witnesses believe his in his 40s, about 5’10”, with a medium build and tattoos on his arms.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – NOT law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.