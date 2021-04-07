Crime Stoppers searching for suspects who shot paintball gun out of car

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers are seeking tips from the public after several persons, cars, and houses were shot at by persons with a paintball gun.

A press release says it started happening at the end of last month and has been reported at several places across Springfield. Police say dispatchers have taken calls between early in the evening to midnight.

Detectives say the suspects in these cases have been shooting paintball guns out of moving cars. Investigators say several people have been hurt or had their property damaged.

If you have information regarding these paintball gun shootings, police ask you to call them at 217-788-8427. You can also submit a tip online, or through the P3 app on any mobile device.

If an arrest is made based on your tip, you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Information can be submitted anonymously.