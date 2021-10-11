Crime Stoppers searching for battery suspect

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County Crime Stoppers need your help to track down a battery suspect.

Officers were called to Discount Tobacco at 1020 East Grove Avenue in Rantoul on Oct. 2. Officers say they found the store clerk with facial injuries. Authorities say the suspect knocked over a display case, and it hit the clerk in the face.

The suspect is a woman, and witnesses believe she’s 30 to 40 years old with purple hair. She was last seen wearing a pink-colored dress and carrying a large white purse.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. You can also open the camera app on your phone and point it at this flow code. That should direct you to the Crime Stoppers’ website where you can submit all your anonymous information.

Tipsters are always 100% anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – NOT law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code to use when checking on a possible reward.