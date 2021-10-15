Crime Stoppers needs help gathering information about shots fired

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public to help get information about an incident of shots fired near Coler Avenue and Elm Street on September 26.

Police said at around 12:46 a.m., they were dispatched to a location in Urbana in response to a report of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found several dozen of shell casings. At least one car was reported to be damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at

217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. People can completely stay anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.