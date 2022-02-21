CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in getting more information about a recent retail theft.

According to Champaign Police, on Jan. 18, two subjects entered Kohl’s at 109 Convenience Center Road at around 4:25 p.m. and left the store separately with unpaid merchandise, totaling $3,500 to $5,000.

Police said the first suspect was a man wearing a red cap and a black jacket with cartoon characters on the back. The second suspect was a woman wearing a black Chicago Blackhawks hoodie and carrying an oversized white coat.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service (not law enforcement). Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.