Crime Stoppers hosts trivia contest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday will be your chance to share your wealth of trivial knowledge! Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties is hosting its 11th Annual Trivia Night.

More than 120 tables will welcome players from all over the state with questions of “varying triviality.” Joe Crain, with ALPLM, and John Spalding, morning host of WFMB-FM, will be masters of ceremony tossing out questions on movies, music, sports, history and more.

Questions are prepared by Russ Friedewald, of Trivia Workshop. The multi-media presentation includes a screen projection system and full house speaker system. The first place team receives $500; second place $300; and third place $200. There will also be a ten-for-ten raffle with winners drawn between rounds.

11th Annual Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties Trivia Night

BOS Center, Downtown Springfield

Saturday, February 1

Doors open: 5 pm

Music begins: 5:30 pm

Contest begins: 7 pm