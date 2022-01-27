Crime Stoppers hopes to increase reward amount

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is meeting Thursday night to discuss increasing reward amount for tipsters.

It’s another way that the community hopes to achieve Victory Over Violence. The group’s leaders said they have gathered information that indicates a bigger reward will lead to more arrests for unsolved crimes.

The current rewards max out at $1,000. The group is hoping to increase that amount to $2,500 if an illegal gun is used in a crime. They also want to increase that amount to $5,000 in a homicide.

Crime Stoppers has a $25,000 goal on their GoFundMe page and they’ve reached just about $9,000. Anyone interested in helping increase Crime Stoppers rewards can click here.