Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the week

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for your help to track down a thief.

They’re responsible for stealing 11 catalytic converters in Mahomet. Authorities say it happened between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. The thief targeted vehicles at the Mahomet Car Connection dealership near East Oak Street and Sunny Acres Road in Mahomet.

Similar thefts have been reported across the area. Authorities say thieves take these converters, because they contain precious metals that can be resold.

If you open the camera app on your cellphone, you can point it at this flow code, and that should take you to the Crime Stoppers’ webpage to report a tip.

As a reminder, all tips remain anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you’ll be compensated with a cash reward.



