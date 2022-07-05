CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–An armed robbery took place at Slim Chickens located off of Neil St in Champaign around 10pm on June 12th.

Officials state the man armed with a handgun entered the business, ordered store employees in the office, and forced them to turn over the contents of the safe.

The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Champaign Police are seeking the public’s assistance. The male is described as: light skinned black male, between 30-40 years old, wearing blue jeans, white shoes, a black Nike hoodie, and a blue face mask. Local business are being asked to review security footage.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via P3 Tips mobile app.