Crime Stoppers asks for public’s help with two cases

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a purse theft and locating a wanted fugitive in the Champaign-Urbana area.

Crime Stoppers said this woman is the main suspect in a purse theft at Urbana’s Walmart (Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers said that on Nov. 3, a woman mistakenly left her purse in a shopping cart at the Walmart located at 100 South High Cross Road in Urbana. Surveillance footage captured another woman taking the purse from the shopping cart.

The suspect appeared to be white, 50-60 years old, with black hair, wearing a green jacket and driving a gold or tan minivan.

Crime Stoppers is also looking for Caprice Cowan, a 33-year-old woman who failed to return to prison after furlough. Cowan is black, 5 feet 2 inches, 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is 1003 North Mathews Avenue in Urbana.

Caprice Cowan

(Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information regarding the purse theft or Cowan’s whereabouts is asked to submit their information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. All tipsters can remain anonymous and information that leads to an arrest will be rewarded with up to $1000 through a personal code number.