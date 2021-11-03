Crime Stoppers asks for help in solving burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties is asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary and theft that happened in Springfield last month.

Crime Stoppers said that between noon on Oct. 23 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 25, a construction trailer located on the west side of Black Hawk Elementary School was broken into and several tools were stolen.

A possible suspect was photographed just after midnight on Oct. 24. The person in question was riding a bike while towing a cart on Spring Street north of the trailer.

Anyone with information about this can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip online or on the P3 app. Tips that result in an arrest could be rewarded with up to $2500.