Crime Stoppers announces productive month

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As part of WCIA 3’s Victory Over Violence initiative, WCIA has started working more closely with Crime Stoppers to hold criminals accountable to create a safer Champaign County.

Crime Stoppers leaders say they’re happy to announce one of their most productive months in years.

Board members recently approved $4,000 in cash rewards to anonymous tipsters. The group says that helpful information led to the arrest of 7 people, and 18 firearms were recovered. That includes 12 handguns and 6 rifles. Champaign County Crime Stoppers President, John Hecker, said $25,143 in cash was also seized.

Hecker said, “in terms of cases, this was undoubtedly one our most productive months in a number of years.”

That’s all because more tipsters are coming forward with helpful information, and WCIA is making it easier than ever to anonymously report a crime.

All you need to do is open the camera app on your cellphone and scan this flow code.

That should direct you to the Crime Stoppers’ page to report a crime.

You can also click here if your camera app is not working.

As a non-profit group, Crime Stoppers relies upon tax-deductible community donations to support the organization’s mission of solving crime in Champaign County. A Go-Fund-Me campaign was recently announced to help award more tipsters with cash rewards. Hecker said they’re also planning to increase reward amounts to provide another incentive for witnesses to come forward and anonymously report helpful information. The campaign’s organizer has a $25,000 goal, but they’ve only been able to raise $230 so far from donors. Every little bit helps, but they’re hoping to encourage more people to donate.

If you’d like to donate to this cause or encourage other people to help, you can click here and make a contribution.