Crews to start repairing Seminary Street overpass Wednesday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville closed off the overpass on Seminary Street Monday for safety issues.

However, commuters could resume traveling down the street again as soon as next week.

A statement provided by the overpass owner, Norfolk Southern (NS), says it appreciates the quick work by the city to shut down traffic under the overpass. It says debris from the ballast of the trackbed is falling through an open seam in the timber decking.

“Norfolk Southern has plans for a crew to be out as soon as tomorrow to repair this gap and any other timber areas that are necessary,” said the railroad on Tuesday. “Our goal is to have the area re-opened by next week.”

Until then, drivers going west can take Collett Street, or they can go east on Washington Street. Junction Street will also shut down until further notice.

NS says the bridge — which is inspected annually — is structurally sound and passed its most recent evaluation in May 2020.

“Norfolk Southern has a team dedicated to bridge and structure inspection,” it says. “We follow rigorous inspection schedules on over 9,000 bridges and 49,000 culverts.”

Data hosted online by the Illinois Commerce Commission says on average, 23 trains travel across that overpass every day.