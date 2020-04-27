Crews see fires from miles away

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating two suspicious fires within miles and minutes of one another.

The first call came in about 10:38 pm, Sunday, for a 2-story, abandoned structure fully engulfed. Crews could see the flames from 4-5 miles away while leaving the station to respond to the blaze. The home was located on the Piatt/Champaign county line. The closest neighbor is about a mile away. No word who reported the fire.

While crews were putting the flames out at this structure, they were able to see another “orange glow.” Several teams went to check it out and it turned out to be another 2-story abandoned structure, also fully engulfed. The fire was found about 1 am, at 3325 County Road 1400 East, in Piatt County. The owner says there haven’t been utilities at the home for 10+ years, but the damage of the structure is likely $25,000.

Five volunteer departments responded to the scenes to aid the Northern Piatt Fire Department: Northern Piatt, Cornbelt, Sangamon Valley, Bellflower and Farmer City. The fire marshal is investigating both fires as suspicious. It’s not known if they’re related.