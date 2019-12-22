Crews searching for fisherman who fell through ice

WAPELLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are searching a rural pond in DeWitt County for a man who fell through the ice while fishing.

The fire chief told us crews were called out to the scene around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, and searched for hours until they had to call it off for the night due to darkness.

They will resume operations at 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The Wapella Fire Chief says at this point, this is considered a recovery effort. The man is presumed dead.

They’re being assisted by a dive team, as well as the Clinton, Wapella, and Cornbelt fire departments. About three dozen people are working on finding the man…and won’t stop until he is found.

Another man was there when it happened, and immediately went to get help. That man is okay.