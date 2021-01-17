Crews revive two dogs that were trapped in house fire

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two dogs returned to their family Saturday afternoon after an accidental house fire.

The Canton Fire Department responded around 3:30 p.m Saturday to 855 N. 9th Avenue for a report of smoke coming from inside the home.

Crews say the homeowners were not present at the time of the fire. However, the Canton Fire Department said the homeowner told first responders that two dogs were inside.

Firefighters say they were able to get the two dogs out of the home. Crews were able to revive the dogs before they were returned to the owner.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is determined to be accidental. The Canton Fire Department said it can’t rule out electrical or mechanical failure because the fire started near the furnace.