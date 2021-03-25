Illinois State Police squad car crashes on Route 10

BONDVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A state trooper’s squad car crashed Thursday morning in Bondville.

It happened before 11 a.m. on Illinois Route 10 at County Road 600 East.

WCIA crews near the scene have observed a wrecked state troopers’ squad car.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was hurt or how it happened. A medical helicopter landed at the scene, but no patients were seen going inside.

