One person airlifted after car crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are being called out to a bad car crash Monday morning.
A power pole was knocked down and at least one person was airlifted from the scene.
It happened just after 7 a.m. at South Baker Road and West Old Church Road in Champaign County — that’s about 5 miles west of of Savoy.
One car overturned during the crash and a power pole fell on it.
Crews say it took them a little over an hour to rescue one person from their car and get them to a helicopter.
They’re still trying to get more victims out of their cars.
A second car is smashed up.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.