Crews responding after construction equipment catches fire

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are responding after tractor fell into a hole and caught fire in Tolono.

Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Hayden says they got the call around 9:33 a.m. Monday morning and crews were at the scene within 3 minutes. It happened at Washington and Main streets.

He says a tractor fell into the fire and its driver was able to make it out safely.

Smoke from the fire was visible from a distance.

Hayden adds crews remain on scene overhauling the fire. Additionally, he says firefighters are concerned about gas and tires blowing out when responding to vehicle fires.

