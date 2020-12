2020 is going to end on an active note thanks to three systems passing through by the weekend. There will be times of snow and ice, but most of these systems will give us the chance of rain. Still though, we have to be careful of slippery conditions during this time. To make matters worse, temperatures will also be going up and down multiple times as well, so some allergies and achy joints are possible!

Wednesday will be warmest in the morning when our high tops out at 49 with rain showers. However, by the early afternoon, a cold front to this system will pass, allowing our temperatures to begin to fall quickly, and could even give us some brief mixed precipitation before it comes to an end. Winds will have turned out of the northwest by this point.