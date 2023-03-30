DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire on North Church Street before midnight last night.

Crews said upon arrival the fire and heavy smoke was showing through the first floor and venting out the back of the house. Four engines were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was under control by 2:23 a.m. this morning.

No one was inside the house, and no injuries were reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating. Officials said the fire is suspicious in nature.

This is a developing story.