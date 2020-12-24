Crews respond to house fire on Christmas eve

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters were called out to an early morning house fire on Christmas eve.

Cpt. Adam Ruderman says the call came in around 5:30 a.m. for a residence on Redlich Avenue, near 34th Street.

He says it’s a single-story home with a full basement. He said they think the fire had started in the basement, and it worked its way up the walls and got into the attic.

“We had fire pretty much everywhere,” the fire captain says, adding the damage was extensive.

Ruderman says the home was occupied and they don’t believe anyone was hurt.

The captain says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Reminder, make sure you have a working smoke detector and don’t leave candles burning unattended.”