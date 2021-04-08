One firefighter hurt after house fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department was called out to a house fire early Thursday morning.

A press release says the call went out at 5:40 a.m. for a reported structure fire at 2205 8th Street Circle near Taft Avenue.

When they got to the scene, crews found large flames coming from the roof of a two-story house.

Firefighters say the fire was so big, they first had to use a ladder truck to spray down the bulk of the fire. Once it was knocked down enough, crews say they went in and put out hot spots.

Investigators say they believe it started on the second floor of the home. CFD adds that the entire house was heavily damaged by fire and water.

The release says no one was living at the home, and it was under renovation.

The chief says one firefighter was hurt during the response and had minor injuries.

Crews remained at the scene until about 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say they are still working to learn what caused it.

Charleston Fire says they were assisted by Mattoon Fire, Charleston Police, and Ameren.

Photos provided by the Charleston Fire Department.

